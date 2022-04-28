Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $56.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $255.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

