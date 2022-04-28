Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $992.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 4,056,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,319. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

