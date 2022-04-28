Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce $656.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.50 million and the highest is $699.90 million. Stepan reported sales of $595.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCL traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,157,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after buying an additional 118,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.