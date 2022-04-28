Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,414. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

