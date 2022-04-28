Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to post $21.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,010.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $120.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.77 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $197.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,705. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

