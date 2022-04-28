Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.93. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.28. 263,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,352,771. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $109.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

