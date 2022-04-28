Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after buying an additional 489,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,601,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

