Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Workday reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WDAY traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.46. 2,194,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,294. Workday has a 52 week low of $200.67 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.23.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

