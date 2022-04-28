Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.30 Million

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $218.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.05 million. Zumiez posted sales of $279.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,279. The company has a market capitalization of $758.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,481 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

