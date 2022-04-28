Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT at $1,526.50

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,578.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($19.12) to GBX 1,370 ($17.46) in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($19.88) to GBX 1,550 ($19.76) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

