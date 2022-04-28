Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CCXI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 895,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,051. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at about $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,045,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

