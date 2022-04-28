Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) PT at $22.00

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 38.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.05. 109,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

