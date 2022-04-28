Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $26.00

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

