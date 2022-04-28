Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) PT at $272.00

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Coherent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 215,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,894,000 after buying an additional 71,805 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coherent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $275.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

