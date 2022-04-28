Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target at $66.00

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $59.41. 9,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 902.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Cutera by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

