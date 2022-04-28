Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $113.09

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.09.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,665 shares of company stock worth $16,587,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

