Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

