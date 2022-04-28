Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $144.22

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $100.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

