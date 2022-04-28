Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $15.65

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Genius Sports by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 475,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.