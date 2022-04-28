Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $37.50

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $671.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.