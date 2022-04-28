Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $113.86

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,868,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.24 on Monday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.