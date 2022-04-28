Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $35.20

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. 9,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,330,000 after acquiring an additional 813,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 506,378 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

