Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $64.80

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

