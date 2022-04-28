Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $36.25

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

