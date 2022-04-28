Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $2.98

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.68.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

