Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT at $18.40

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.