Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 260,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $11,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

