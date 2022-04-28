Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 260,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74.
In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
