Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$19.46. 30,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

