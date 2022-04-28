Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNZL. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,530 ($32.25) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($33.46) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,897.14 ($36.93).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,067 ($39.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,929.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,817.72. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($40.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.01), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($433,897.43). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($38.86), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($505,342.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $89,062,408.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

