Burger Swap One Day Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003187 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00031637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00101318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,880 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

