Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.49

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 7350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $679.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.48.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.