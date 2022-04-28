Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0207

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $34.18 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00255072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,750,953,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,148,281 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars.

