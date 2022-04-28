C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $8.98 on Thursday, hitting $110.34. 2,142,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

