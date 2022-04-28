C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $115.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

