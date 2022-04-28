CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CACI traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,369. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.66 and a 200 day moving average of $277.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CACI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CACI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

