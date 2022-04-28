Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 1,547,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,365. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CADE. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

