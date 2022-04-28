California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

CWT stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

