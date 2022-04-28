Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5,850.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,850 ($74.56) and last traded at GBX 6,000 ($76.47), with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,950 ($75.83).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,125.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,504.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £165.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

