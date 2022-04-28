Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

CPB stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

