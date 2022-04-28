Canadian National Railway Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7325 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$155.34 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$108.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at C$3,299,521.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock worth $3,244,109.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$156.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

