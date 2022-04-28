Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$172.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.51. 96,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,560. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,735,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.