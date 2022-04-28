Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$127.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a C$171.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$155.13.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$155.52. 358,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$107.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.92.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.