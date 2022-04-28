Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,808 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after acquiring an additional 380,208 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

