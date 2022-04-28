Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 4,142,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

