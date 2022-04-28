Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Down 6.3%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
Capital A Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)
