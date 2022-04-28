Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 561,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.