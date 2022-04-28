Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.56

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.56 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 198.86 ($2.53). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.52), with a volume of 2,069,046 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.82) to GBX 227 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 285 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.86 ($2.85).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,283,429.52).

Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

