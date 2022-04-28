CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

CSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 25,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,902,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

