Carbon Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $50,797.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.88 or 0.07330639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,043,544 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

