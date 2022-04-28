CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

CareDx stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.68. CareDx has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

